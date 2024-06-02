Man gets life for rape, murder of woman in Narsingdi

A Narsingdi court today sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for killing a 25-year-old girl after rape in 2022.

District Sessions Court Judge ANM Elias pronounced the verdict in the presence of the convict, reports our Narsingdi correspondent quoting Public Persecutor Khandakar Halim.

The convict is Jahangir Alam 35, of the Pakundia area of Kishoreganj district.

The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, in default of which, he would have to serve another year in jail.

According to the case statement, on October 7, 2022, the 25-year-old victim died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. The two were in a relationship and the victim became pregnant. She had pressured Jahangir to marry her but he refused, leading to a dispute between the couple.

On October 10, 2022, the victim's brother Raju Mia filed a case with Palash Police Station accusing Jahangir of raping and murdering his sister.