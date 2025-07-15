Man gets life for rape of 13-year-old in Ctg

A court in Chattogram today sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl in Fatickchhari upazila of Chattogram.

The convict is Md Abu Taher, 58.

Judge Ferdous Ara of the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 passed the order after the accused was found guilty beyond doubt upon examination of all the records and witnesses.

Public Prosecutor of the tribunal, Shafiul Morshed Chowdhury, said the court handed Taher the sentence of life in jail and also fined him Tk 3 lakh.

Bench Assistant Kafil Uddin of the tribunal said that after announcing the verdict, the court sent him to jail.

Thirteen witnesses testified in the case.

According to the documents, the 13-year-old girl was raped in her house after the convict broke into her family's residence at Datmara union of Bhujpur on September 25, 2022.

Later, the mother of the victim lodged a case with the police station, and the police pressed charges against the accused.

The court framed charges on June 1 last year.