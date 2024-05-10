Man gets death sentence for raping sixth-grader

A Rangpur court yesterday sentenced a man to death for raping a sixth- grader in Mithapukur upazila in 2021.

The convict is Lablu Mia, 23, of Jaforpur village of the upazila, said Public Prosecutor Rafiq Hasnain.

Md Mostafa Kamal, the judge of Women and Children Oppression Prevention Tribunal-1 of Rangpur, delivered the judgement in the presence of the convict.

According to the case statement, Lablu raped the sixth grader of a local madrasa while she was returning home on September 1, 2021.

Her father then filed a case against Lablu.

As Lablu and his family members were intimidating the girl and her family for filing the case, the girl died by suicide on September 25. Her mother lodged another case against Lablu and his family members in this connection. The case is under trial, said the public prosecutor.