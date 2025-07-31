Man gets death sentence for killing wife in Ctg over dowry

A Chattogram tribunal today sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in Hathazari upazila in 2017.

Judge Zahidul Haque of Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal delivered the verdict, examining all the records and witnesses, said Abu Sayeed, bench assistant of the tribunal.

The convict, Mohammad Eskandar, is on the run, he said.

The tribunal has issued a warrant for his arrest following the sentence.

According to the case statement, Eskandar, a resident of Shahangar area in Raozan upazila, got married to Minu Akter from Chipatali in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram in 2013. Since their marriage, Eskandar had been abusing Minu for dowry. On January 1, 2017, an altercation ensued over dowry, and Eskandar strangled Minu to death.

Following the incident, Minu's brother, Nayem Uddin, filed a case with Hathazari police station.

After the investigation, police submitted the charge sheet to the court. On September 24, 2020, the court framed charges against Eskandar.

After recording the testimony of 15 witnesses, the court delivered its verdict.