Man gets death penalty for killing wife

A Chandpur court sentenced a man to death yesterday for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Faridganj upazila in 2020.

Additional District and Session Judge (2) Shahedul Karim handed down the verdict to Al Mamun Mohon, 32, a resident of Raiganj upazila in Lakshmipur.

According to the prosecution, in May 2020, Mamun stabbed his wife Tanjina Akter Ritu, 20, and his mother-in-law Farida Parveen, 45, to death over a domestic dispute in Faridganj upazila.

Following the incident, Ritu's uncle filed a case with Faridganj Police Station.