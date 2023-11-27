Crime & Justice
BSS, Chandpur
Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man gets death penalty for killing wife

BSS, Chandpur
Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:16 AM

A Chandpur court sentenced a man to death yesterday for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Faridganj upazila in 2020.

Additional District and Session Judge (2) Shahedul Karim handed down the verdict to Al Mamun Mohon, 32, a resident of Raiganj upazila in Lakshmipur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the prosecution, in May 2020, Mamun stabbed his wife Tanjina Akter Ritu, 20, and his mother-in-law Farida Parveen, 45, to death over a domestic dispute in Faridganj upazila.

Following the incident, Ritu's uncle filed a case with Faridganj Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ট্রান্সপারেন্সি ইন্টারন্যাশনাল বাংলাদেশ
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার জনস্বার্থকে প্রাধান্য দিন, জনগণকে সুযোগ দিন: টিআইবি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনী তফসিল ঘোষণার পূর্বে ও পরবর্তীতে দৃশ্যমান সব নির্দেশক অনুযায়ী অবাধ ও অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচনের সম্ভাবনা সম্পূর্ণ নির্মূল-প্রায় বলে মন্তব্য করে গভীর উদ্বেগ জানিয়েছে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে