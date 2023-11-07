Man gets death penalty for killing schoolboy

Two others jailed for 14 years

A Chuadanga court yesterday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over the murder of a schoolboy in Chuadanga Sadar upazila last year.

The death-row convict, Md Momin, 23, was also fined Tk 50,000.

At the same time, two other accused, Parvez Ahmed, 28, and Ashrafuzzaman Rizon, 30, were sentenced to 14 years in prison.

They were also fined Tk 20,000 each; in default, they will have to serve three additional months in jail.

Parvez is currently on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Judge Masud Ali handed down the punishment.

According to the case statement, Abu Huraira, son Abdul Barek and third-grader at Victoria Jubilee Government High School, went missing on January 19, 2022.

Five days later, his father filed a case against Momin and four others with Chuadanga Sadar Police Station.

On February 15, police recovered the child's body from a graveyard in the Taltala area after Momin was arrested.

On August 14, police submitted a chargesheet against the three convicts.