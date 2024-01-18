Man gets 10 yrs in prison for killing wife

Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Court yesterday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for killing his wife.

Judge Sharmin Nigar of Brahmanbaria Court gave this verdict in presence of Sattar Mia of Hindupara area under Suhilpur Union in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, the convict.

Brahmanbaria Court Inspector Kazi Didarul Alam confirmed the matter to our local correspondent.

According to the case statement, housewife Josna Akter, a mother of four, was stabbed to death on May 28, 2018. After the murder, the victim's father, Abdul Mannaf, filed a case at Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station accusing Sattar and four others. After that Sattar was arrested by the police. After arrest, Sattar confessed to the murder in a statement under section 164 before the magistrate.

As there was no evidence of the involvement of the other three accused, the investigation officer of the case filed a charge sheet in the court accusing only the main accused Sattar.

The court inspector said, after scrutinising all the evidences, the court sentenced the accused Sattar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 5000 taka and in default of payment, another 6 months of rigorous imprisonment.