Man found dead in Pallabi

A man who went missing since Thursday evening after going out of his Pallabi home was found dead yesterday morning in Dhaka's Mirpur-11.

The deceased is Md Tanvir, a resident of the area, said police.

Police and locals suspect that Tanvir was beaten to death at an abandoned kitchen market in Pallabi as there were marks of torture in his body and head.

Shahidul Islam, assistant commissioner of DMP Pallabi zone, said on information, they recovered the body around 12:30pm and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Family members told police that Tanvir went out of his house around 5:00pm to meet his friends but did not return home, he said.

Police are trying to identify and arrest the killers.