Man found dead in Netrokona after family paid Tk 60,000 ransom

A man was found dead in Netrokona after his family said they paid a ransom for his release.

Md Jahirul Islam, 33, of South Kandapara village in Kalmakanda, went missing on the morning of August 14. When he did not return home that night, family members began searching for him. His mobile phone was found switched off.

The following day, an unknown caller demanded a ransom of Tk 60,000 for his release. The family managed to send the full amount in three instalments, but Jahirul did not return.

About 36 hours later, on August 15, locals discovered his body in the Rong-er Bazar area of Sadar upazila and informed the police.

The body was recovered, identity confirmed, and handed over to the family. On August 16, the body was sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Lutfor Rahman said the case initially appears to be a murder. No written complaint has yet been filed, but legal action will follow once it is lodged, he added.