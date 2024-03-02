Man found dead in Dhaleshwari river

Police yesterday recovered the body of a man from the Dhaleshwari river in the Malirpathar area of Panchsar union of Munshiganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kamal Hossain, 43, of West Kamargram area of Boalmari Municipality in Faridpur.

Locals called 999 after spotting the body floating on the Dhaleshwari around 12:30pm.

On information, a team from the Muktarpur Naval Police outpost went to the spot and recovered the body.

The body was sent to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sajjad Karim Khan, in charge of Muktarpur Naval Police Station, said, "There is no sign of injury on the body of the victim. The man appears to have died a couple of days ago."