Man found dead after ‘gunfight during joint forces drive’

The bullet-hit body of a man was found after a reported gunfight between security personnel and suspected criminals during a joint forces drive led by the army in Sunamganj's Jagannathpur upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Abu Sayeed, 35, a mason from Tarapasha village in nearby Dirai upazila.

He reportedly came to Gadalia village of Jagannathpur, where the "gunfight" took place on Sunday night, to work at the construction site of a new house, police said.

The body was sent to Sunamganj District Hospital for autopsy after it was recovered around 3:00am yesterday, said Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Jagannathpur Police Station.

"We are still looking into the matter. It is unclear whose bullet caused his death," Imtiaz said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said the joint forces operation was conducted at Hatiya village under Kulonj Union Parishad of Dirai upazila.

The drive was launched after armed processions and gunfire were reported amid clashes between two rival groups over supremacy in the area.

Members of one of the gangs, led by local union council Chairman Ekrar Hossain, fled to Gadalia village and started firing indiscriminately.

When they fired at the security personnel, the army retaliated in self-defence, the ISPR said. A team of the joint forces later recovered the body of Sayeed from the scene, it added.

It also said four criminals -- Tajuddin, Amir Uddin, Hiron Mia and Jamir Mia -- were arrested during the drive. Following information given by the suspects, five guns, a bullet, six bullet-proof jackets and some sharp weapons were recovered from their houses.

Quoting locals, OC Imtiaz said the leader of the gang, Ekrar, is also a Jubo League leader. Imtiaz said the locals identified the leader of the rival group as Atikur Rahman, president of BNP's local union unit.

Several attempts to reach Ekrar and Atikur were unsuccessful. Ekrar's phone was found switched off, while Atikur did not answer calls.