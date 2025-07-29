Man fined Tk 5,000 for hanging, beating dog to death in Bakerganj

A mobile court today fined a man Tk 5,000 for brutally killing a stray dog by hanging and beating it to death in Barishal's Bakerganj upazila on Monday afternoon.

Three others involved in the incident, all minors, were released on bond.

The incident took place in Durgapur village, where local youths reportedly captured a stray dog, tied a noose around its neck, and then beat it mercilessly. The act sparked outrage after a video of the incident went viral on Facebook.

This afternoon, Tanmoy Halder, assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila, conducted a mobile court and fined Khokon Hawlader, 42, a labourer, Tk 5,000.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Tanmoy said, "Khokon was fined Tk 5,000 for the brutal killing of an animal in violation of animal cruelty laws. His accomplices were minors, so we released them on bond after issuing warnings."

The incident came to light after Mozammel Hossain, president of a local civic group named "Gorber Bakerganj", reported it to the UNO, the local livestock officer, and journalists. He also shared video footage of the incident online, leading to public outrage.

Bakerganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumana Afroze told The Daily Star, "After receiving reports of the incident, I directed the assistant commissioner [land] to conduct a mobile court on the spot. Legal action has been taken accordingly."

Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Bakerganj Police Station, said, "We conducted a drive to locate the perpetrators. The mobile court was held during this operation."

Locals alleged that the killing was entirely unprovoked and was carried out with extreme cruelty.

According to sections 6 and 7 of the Animal Welfare Act-2019, actions that cause unnecessary pain -- such as tying, hanging, beating, or killing an animal in a cruel manner -- are defined as criminal offences. Under section 16, the law mandates up to six months in jail, or a fine of up to Tk 10,000, or both, for first-time offenders.