Man, ex-wife found dead in room

A man and his former wife were found dead at her Kaichabari residence in Ashulia, Dhaka today.

Police said they recovered the bodies of Nayeem Miah, 28, and Mim Islam, 21, from a room.

Nayeem, a mason from Natore, might have died by suicide after killing Mim, a garment worker, said AFM Syed, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station.

The OC said the couple divorced around one and half years ago. Later, Nayeem married another woman. Over the last few days, he had been asking Mim to remarry him.

Mim used to live in a rented room at Kaichabari with her female colleague.

"Nayeem went to Mim's residence today [Tuesday]. We assume that the two locked in an altercation. At one point, Nayeem stabbed Mim to death, and he hanged himself with the ceiling fan," said the OC.

Mim's roommate Natasha Ara told The Daily Star that Nayeem tried in vain to take away Mim on Monday.

Yesterday, during an altercation, Nayeem tried to knife Mim, she said. "Seeing this, I fled from the room, went to downstairs, and started crying for help."

"A few moments later, I along with some other people went back to the room and found them dead," she added.