Man duped of Tk 17 lakh in insurance scam

A man in Dhaka was recently cheated out of Tk 17.67 lakh by a group of scammers who lured him with the promise of a $5 million payout from a fake insurance claim involving a deceased individual in the US.

Following the victim's case filed with New Market Police Station on Saturday, law enforcers arrested Aziz Molla, one of the fraudsters, from an office called "Model Agency" in Banasree yesterday, said Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Talebur said on September 29, the complainant, Md Nuruzzaman, got in touch with a Facebook account named "Anna Harrison". This person provided him with a WhatsApp number and asked him to continue the conversation there.

On WhatsApp, the individual informed Nuruzzaman that a Bangladeshi-origin man named Mohammad Belton had died while working in the US and had deposited $5 million in Alliance Bank there.

The person then asked the complainant to pose as a relative of the deceased and provided another WhatsApp number, allegedly belonging to the bank manager of Alliance Bank. "Anna Harrison" instructed Nuruzzaman to forward a pre-written message to this bank manager.

Later, the complainant was given the contact of a supposed legal adviser, with whom he then communicated. The so-called legal adviser told him that in order to claim the insurance money, Nuruzzaman had to send him $76,000.

"Anna Harrison" also provided a payment slip to Nuruzzaman showing she had paid this dollar amount herself to the supposed legal adviser, according to a press release signed by Deputy Commissioner Talebur Rahman.

Subsequently, the alleged bank manager informed the complainant that two luggage bags containing $5 million in insurance money had been handed over to a shipping company for delivery to Bangladesh. As proof, a video was shown.

The bank manager then asked for Tk 1.85 lakh for insurance and delivery costs, which the complainant deposited into a Dutch-Bangla Bank account in Uttara. On October 3, someone claiming to be a customs officer from Dhaka airport called and informed Nuruzzaman that his two luggage bags were being held by customs.

The caller demanded Tk 4.07 lakh to release the bags, which Nuruzzaman transferred to an Islami Bank account. Following further instructions from the customs officer, Nuruzzaman paid another Tk 11.75 lakh for income tax and duties to a different Islami Bank account.

Despite making these payments, the fraudsters continued to demand an additional Tk 10.50 lakh.

Nuruzzaman, growing suspicious, contacted Dhaka airport customs and discovered that the entire scheme was orchestrated by a fraud ring.

In total, the syndicate swindled Tk 17.67 lakh from Nuruzzaman. He then filed a case against several unnamed individuals with the New Market Police Station on Saturday.

During the arrest, nine cheque books from various banks, three ATM cards, two Visa cards, and two mobile phones used for the fraud were seized.

In primary interrogation, Aziz Molla confessed to his involvement in the crime, police said.