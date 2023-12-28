Man dies in police custody in Sarishabari

A man died in police custody in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila early yesterday, hours after he was arrested in a case.

Police said Anwar Hossain, 45, may have died of a heart attack. However, the deceased family has claimed that Anwar died due to torture in custody.

Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said Anwar fell ill after being brought to the police station on Tuesday evening. He died while being taken to hospital around 1:00am yesterday.

Mehdi Hasan, the duty doctor of Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, said Anwar was brought dead to the hospital.

He said, at the hospital, they tried to revive him by giving oxygen. An ECG was also done to confirm his death.

Police have sent the body to Jamalpur hospital for autopsy.

Police said Anwar was arrested in a case filed on December 25 for locking into an altercation with one Firoz Mia in Chaparkona market on December 10.

Anwar's father Abdus Samad Dhulu alleged that his son was picked up by police from Chaparkona market in the presence of the plaintiff. He also alleged that Anwar died due to police torture.

Refuting the claim of a heart attack, Anwar's wife Alpana Begum claimed that her husband was completely sound when he was picked up by police.

"We demanded justice for the murder of my brother," said Nurjahan Begum, the victim's sister.

Sub-Inspector of Police Sohel Rana, the investigation officer of the case, refuted the family's murder allegation.

He said Anwar's family members were with him when he was taken to the hospital.