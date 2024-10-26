Man dies in mob beating in Rangpur

Another hanged from tree and beaten in Jashore

A man was killed in a mob beating in Rangpur's Mithapukur upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased, Aynal Islam, 35, of Dhalapara village in Durgapur union, allegedly tried to steal cattle from a farm and stabbed an elderly woman, said Mithapukur Police Station's OC Ferdous Wahid yesterday.

"Subsequently, the villagers caught and beat him, leaving him severely injured. He died on the way to the hospital," he added.

The body was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

According to locals and police, a group of thieves attempted to steal cattle from a farm in Bara Mirzapur village around 8:30pm. Sensing their presence, Monjuara Begum, 60, tried to intercept the thieves and got stabbed.

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to her rescue, causing the thieves to flee. Villagers then admitted her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

When the news spread, Monjuara's family members, alongside other locals, gathered in Dhalapara late at night, surrounded Aynal's house suspecting that he was involved in the incident.

They dragged him out of the house and beat him, said Aynal's mother, Bulli Bewa. She also claimed that her son was not involved in the incident.

As of now, no formal complaint has been filed, said OC Wahid, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

He also said there were allegations of Aynal being involved in theft and other crimes.

Meanwhile, a mentally unstable youth was severely beaten and tortured over theft allegations in Bagdah village of Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila yesterday morning.

The victim is Yusuf Malik, 19.

Yusuf was stripped, hanged from a tree, and beaten, said eyewitnesses.

Ahmed Ali Beg, Sabuj Munsi, and Idris Ali of the same area, and two or three others, were involved in torturing him, they added.

Police have arrested Ahmed in this connection, said Aqikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police Station.

A case was filed in this regard, he added.