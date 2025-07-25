Man dies after stabbing police officer in Gaibandha, jumping into pond

Fire Service recovers body hours after failed escape from Saghata Police Station

A man who stabbed a police officer at Saghata Police Station in Gaibandha last night died after jumping into a pond while attempting to escape.

His body was recovered from the pond by Fire Service personnel this morning, said Mashiur Rahman, sub-inspector of Saghata Police Station.

The SI told The Daily Star, "Around 10:00pm, an unidentified man suddenly entered the police station and attacked an assistant sub-inspector with a sharp knife. When the police official screamed, the assailant fled and jumped into the nearby pond at Saghata Pilot High School. He could not be found though a search operation was conducted last night. This morning, Fire Service personnel recovered the body."

The attacker stabbed on ASI Mohsin Ali's head and hands with a sharp knife.

Mohsin was later admitted to Saghata Upazila Health Complex, SI Mashiur said.

When asked why Mohsin was attacked, he replied, "We haven't found any reason yet. However, the attacker seemed to be mentally unstable."

Ratan Chandra Sharma, station officer of Saghata Upazila Fire Service station, said, "The pond was very large and deep, and also covered with water hyacinths. So, it was not possible to rescue him last night."

He added, "We recovered the body around 9:30am and handed it over to the police."

When asked if there were any signs of assault or injury on the deceased's body, Ratan said, "Police will be able to provide more information on that, but from outward appearance, nothing of that sort was noticeable."

SI Mashiur said, "The deceased's identity is still unknown, but he is around 30-35-year-old man."