Man dies after police raid at home: Rights body demands justice

Rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) has expressed deep concern over the death of a man in Narayanganj following a police raid at his home in Sonargaon upazila.

It has also demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and legal action against those found guilty.

The MSF in a press release today said it believes the allegation of death from torture against the police is unwarranted. It is a gross violation of human rights and cannot be accepted in any way.

It is the duty of the police to ensure the safety of any person. Also, it is the constitutional obligation of the state to ensure that police are held accountable for any death due to torture by them, the rights body added.

Fifty-five-year-old Nurul Islam died last night soon after police raided his house in Narayanganj.

The family of the deceased alleged that he died after being assaulted by the law enforcers who came to extort money from him.

However, one of the cops who conducted the raid claimed that Nurul died of a heart attack from fearafter police raided his house.

Nurul was buried this morning without an autopsy, police said.