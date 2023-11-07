Man dies after police raid home, family alleges torture

A 55-year-old man died last night soon after police raided his house in Narayanganj yesterday.

The family of the deceased, Nurul Islam of Burumdi village in Sonargaon upazila, alleged that he died after being assaulted by the law enforcers who came to extort money from him.

However, one of the policemen involved in the raid said the victim, Nurul, was a heart patient and died of a heart attack in panic and fear after police raided the house in Sonargaon upazila.

Nurul's body was buried later the same day without an autopsy, police said.

Elias Ahmed, assistant sub-inspector of Taltola police outpost under Sonargaon Police Station was one of those involved in the raid.

Elias said that he, along with two policemen, raided the house around 4:00pm after a narcotics-related tip-off, and left after 10 minutes.

Later, they came to know that Nurul died of a stroke.

He denied the allegation of torture.

He said he and another police personnel were in plain clothes, while one other law enforcer was in uniform.

Family members and neighbours however said there were two policemen and both were in plain clothes.

Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain said they visited the house but none of the family members brought allegations of torture against police.However, following the incident, family members were seen in a video saying that police tortured Nurul.

His daughter Mithila Akter told journalists who visited the spot that ASI Elias went to their house with a constable -- both in plainclothes -- and demanded Tk 1 lakh.

The ASI threatened to implicate him in a political case, if he refused to pay, Mithila claimed.

She also alleged, "We agreed to give him Tk 50,000, but ASI Elias wanted the full amount. He handcuffed my father and tried to take him out of the house. When my father resisted, a scuffle took place between them. Then, they hit my father's hands with sticks. At one point my father fell to the ground. After that the policemen left the house."

Family members rushed Nurul to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared him dead, she said.

Nurul, a father of five daughters, had an open-heart surgery three years ago and could not bear the torture, family and neighbours said.

Mithila said, "My father asked for an inhaler and water, but police didn't allow to take those. Had he taken the inhaler, he wouldn't have died. Police killed my father, I will go to the court if necessary for justice."

Locals said hearing the death news, the policemen again went back to the house, where furious relatives and neighbours confined them. Later, ASP Billal and Sonargaon Police Station OC Mahbub Alam rushed to the spot with other members of the force to calm the people, they said.

Liyakat Hossain Khoka, lawmaker from Narayanganj-3 constituency, also visited the spot, said Jampur Union Parishad Chairman Humayun Kabir.

"Deceased family members alleged that police punched and beat him up during the raid, and as he was a heart patient he couldn't bear that torture," said the chairman.

Inspector Saiful Islam, in-charge of Taltola police outpost, said, "Police went to his house to recover drugs. They left the place when they got nothing. He may have died out of fear of police as he was a heart patient."

When asked about the raid in plainclothes, the police official said, "Sometimes police raided in plainclothes if necessary."

The police official could not say whether there was any drug-related case against the man or had he arrested before.

This reporter tried several times to contact OC Mahbub Alam since last night, but he did not receive the call till 9:00am today.

No case was filed yet in this regard till this morning.

Meanwhile, Nurul's body was in the morning today without autopsy with the family's permission, said Inspector Saiful Islam.