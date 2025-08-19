Man dies after loan shark ‘forces poison down his throat’

A man was allegedly poisoned to death by a loan shark and his associates in Rajshahi's Mohanpur upazila.

The deceased Fazlur Rahman Babu, 55, was forced to ingest a type of herbicide on Thursday, said his family.

He died while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hosptial on Friday.

On Saturday night, Fazlur's wife, Anjuara Begum, filed a murder case against Dhulu, 45, a known loan shark in the area.

Police arrested Dhulu the same night.

According to the case statement, around 11:00pm on Thursday, some unidentified persons tied up and left Fazlur in front of a tea stall near his house at Belna Purbo Para village.

Fazlur Rahman's wife and son in the Beldna village of Mohonpur upazila in Rajshahi. Photo: Courtesy/Prothom Alo

"Soon after, neighbours started gathering around him. After being informed, Fazlur's younger son, Tariqul, rushed to the spot and found smell of poison coming from his father's mouth. He was taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital," said the case statement.

While undergoing treatment, Fazlur told his elder son Shah Alam that Dhulu, along with 5-6 unidentified others, had tied him up and forced poison down his throat. Shah Alam kept a record of this statement.

Fazlur died at RMCH around 8:00pm on Friday.

The victim's cousin Enamul Haque said Fazlur borrowed Tk 30,000 from Dhulu and later repaid Tk 43,000 with interest. Dhulu demanded another Tk 30,000, which Fazlur could not repay.

Confirming the case and arrest, Mohanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ataur Rahman said Fazlur named one of the accused in a video recording before his death. "The accused has already been arrested. Police are investigating the matter."