Man dies after being tortured for two days

A man died early yesterday after being tortured for two days by a gang in Chattogram city's Riazuddin Bazar area.

Police later arrested three suspects in this connection, said Noble Chakma, the additional deputy commissioner (south zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The deceased was identified as Suman, 40, and the arrestees are Mamun, Mofizur Rahman, and Dulu, said the ADC.

After a primary investigation, police said the three held Suman captive for two days in a room at the bachelor quarters of Riaz Uddin Bazar and tortured him to recover some debt.

"He fell sick last [Monday] night after two days' torture and was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital after midnight, where the doctors declared him dead," said the ADC.

"He was taken to the hospital by residents of the building after the torturers fled. We later detained the three of them in a drive," the ADC said, adding that the body was sent to CMCH morgue for autopsy.

"We are investigating the incident."