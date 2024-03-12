Man dies after attack by ward councillor’s men

A man died at a Chattogram hospital yesterday while being treated for injuries he sustained after being attacked at his home by a local ward councillor's men, during a dispute over the due rent of a flat in the port city's Panchlaish area.

The victim, Nayan Chowdhury, 34, was assaulted early Saturday by followers of Mobarak Ali, councillor of Paschim Sholoshohor Ward under the Chattogram City Corporation, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Panchlaish) Arif Hossen.

"Nayan, along with his two brothers, used to rent a flat in Muradpur, but haven't paid rent for four years. To collect the due rent, the landlord complained to Mobarak's office. Following this, Mobarak's men showed up at the flat early Saturday and assaulted Nayan, leaving him seriously injured."

He was first taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), from where he was transferred to a private hospital as his condition deteriorated, said the police official.

"The victim's family did not inform police following the incident. Police learned the matter after his death," said Sontosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station.

A case was lodged in this connection and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy at the CMCH morgue, he added.

Police detained one Hossain-ul-Islam in this connection.

Meanwhile, the accused, Mobarak Ali, could not be contacted over the phone despite repeated attempts.