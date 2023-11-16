Man to die for rape, murder of woman

A Manikganj court yesterday sentenced a man to death for killing a mentally challenged woman after raping her in Singair upazila.

Judge Begum Tania Kamal of Manikganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict in the afternoon in presence of the convict, Rokman Hossain Tona, 35, of Bara Kaliakoir area of ​​Singair.

Rokman Hossain Tona was caught red handed while trying to escape after killing and raping a 45-year-old mentally challenged woman in Golaidanga Basta area of the upazila on December 5, 2019, said AKM Nurul Huda Rubel, special public prosecutor of the tribunal. The victim's sister filed a case the next day, he said.

Inspector Abdus Sattar of the police station, also the case's investigation officer, submitted charge-sheet before court on April 18, 2020 accusing Rokman.