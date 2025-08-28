Man to die for rape, murder of madrasa girl in Barguna

A Barguna court yesterday sentenced a man to death and another to five years in jail over the rape and murder of a madrasa student in Barguna's Amtoli. The convicts are Hridoy Khan, 20, and his accomplice Zahidul Islam, 19.

Barguna Women and Children's Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Lailatul Ferdous delivered the verdict in their presence, said Special Public Prosecutor Ranjuara Sipu.

The father of the victim filed a complaint with the Amtali Police Station against the two on February 8, 2022.

According to the case statement, the 12-year-old student went out of her house on February 5, 2022. When she did not return home, her parents started looking for her.

The next day, the complainant filed a GD with the Amtali Police Station. His son, Imran, told him that a text message was sent to his phone from an unknown number saying that the girl had been abducted and demanded a ransom of Tk 15 lakh. The father then reported the matter to the police.

Police arrested a suspect, Hridoy, on February 7, and during interrogation, they learned that the victim had been abducted for ransom. When he failed to extort the ransom, he took her to the Hoglapata forest and raped her. Fearing that she might reveal the matter, Hridoy killed her, according to the case statement.

Police later recovered her body based on the information.