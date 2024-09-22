Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:30 PM

Crime & Justice

Man to die for killing woman, her pregnant daughter in Narayanganj

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:24 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:30 PM

A Narayanganj court has sentenced a man to death in a case filed over the killing a woman and her pregnant daughter in Narayanganj city in 2022.

Umme Saraban Tahura, additional sessions and district court judge of Narayanganj, passed the verdict today in presence of the convict Abdullah Al Jubayer alias Swapnil, 28, of Paikpara area in Narayanganj.

The convict was also fined Tk 1,00,000, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Abdur Rahim, additional public prosecutor of the court.

According to the case documents, on March 1, 2022, Ruma Chakrabarti, 47, and her seven-month pregnant daughter Ritu Bhattacharya, 27 were hacked to death in their flat at a six-storey building in Nitaiganj area of Narayanganj city.

The convict, Abdullah, was arrested by police with a knife from the flat.

Ramprasad Chakrabarti, Ruma's husband, filed a murder case with Narayanganj Sadar Police Station.

Police filed a charge sheet before the court accusing Abdullah Al Jubayer on January last year.

