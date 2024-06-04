Man to die for killing girl in Faridpur

A Faridpur court today sentenced a young man to death in a case filed for killing an 11-year-old girl in 2022.

The convict is Rasel Sikdar, 23, a resident of Echadanfa village under Boalmari upazila in the district.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman announced the verdict in presence of the convict, said the tribunal's Public Prosecutor Swapan Paul.

The court also sentenced him to five years imprisonment and fined Tk 20,000 for the charge of attempting to rape the child, our Faridpur correspondent reports.

The incident took place on August 14, 2022 and the victim's father filed the case on the following day.

On April 30, 2023, Mohammad Azad Hossain, the then inspector (investigation) of Boalmari Police Station submitted a charge sheet to the court against Rasel Sikder for an attempt to rape the girl and killing her.