Man to die for killing child over ransom in N'ganj

A Narayanganj court today sentenced a man to death in a case filed over the killing of a child after abduction seven years ago in Rupganj upazila.

Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol, of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, handed down the verdict in the absence of the convict, Md Sujon, 27 of Kishorganj's Karimganj, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Public Prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

The court also fined Sujon Tk 1,00,000.

According to the case documents, on February 3, 2017, seven-year-old Taizul went missing from the Bhulta area of Rupganj upazila. A 50,000 ransom was demanded in an anonymous phone call to family members the following day.

The family sent Tk 5,000 via MFS and then informed police.

"Police arrested the convict Sujon by tracing the phone number. Later, the convict confessed that he killed the child and hid the body in a pool covered with water hyacinth as he didn't get the ransom."

The victim's father Abdul Awal filed a case in this connection with Rupganj Police Station.