Man claiming to be Biden's adviser held at Dhaka airport

The man, who posed as an adviser to US President Joe Biden during a press briefing at the BNP office, was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday.

"Immigration police detained him and handed him over to a DB official," said an official of Armed Police Battalion at the airport.

He was being taken to the DB office on Minto Road, he said.

Hours after yesterday's clash between police and BNP men, the man, who said his name was Mian Arefi, was seen surrounded by leaders of BNP and its front organisations at the party's headquarters at Nayapaltan.

Speaking in English, he said he was an adviser to Biden.

"I am a member of the national democratic committee … we have a hot connection … Joe Biden [US president] and me exchange text message 10 to 15 times a day," he was heard saying, with BNP executive committee member Ishraq Hossain on his right.

But as news of the so-called adviser to the US president briefing media at BNP headquarters spread, the US embassy in Dhaka said he was not speaking for the US government.

"This gentleman does not speak for the US government and is a private individual," news agency UNB quoted the US embassy in Dhaka as saying.

After the statement, the BNP high command distanced itself from the man.

BNP's media cell through a press release said, "BNP was not aware of the matter and was in no way aware about his [Mian Arefi's] speech as the secretary general was not apprised beforehand about the man by the [US] embassy."