Man beaten up for ‘hurting religious sentiment’

ISPR says he’s in army custody

A 22-year-old man was beaten by a mob on the premises of Khulna police's deputy commissioner's office in Sonadanga area early yesterday over a social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiment, officials and witnesses said.

Initially, a rumour spread that the man died in the mob beating.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), however, said the person was being treated under army supervision and was out of danger.

According to an ISPR press release, he was apprehended by locals and taken to the office of the deputy commissioner of police, Khulna (South), for legal actions. Later, around 3,000-3,500 people gathered at the spot and demanded public punishment for the individual.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, told reporters that the incident happened around 12:15am in the Sonadanga residential area.

Locals and some police officials wishing anonymity said that the man posted "offensive" content on his social media page, prompting some students to confront him around 8:30am. They took him to the DC's office at Sonadanga.

As news of the post spread, hundreds of locals gathered outside the office, demanding the man be handed over to them.

To prevent the situation from escalating, teams from the army and the navy went there to assist the police control the crowd. However, when police brought him out to take him to the police station, the mob beat him up severely.

DC Tajul said he had assured locals that legal action would be taken against the man, but the mob did not listen.

The ISPR press release said when members of the armed forces reached the spot, some unruly people attacked the man who was in police custody.

Members of the armed forces put in a tremendous effort to rescue the person alive, it said.

The press release noted that a case against the accused over hurting religious sentiment was under process of being filed, and subject to his recovery, the army will hand him over to law enforcement agencies following due process.

ISPR requested people to not be misled by rumours on social media about the death of the person in question.