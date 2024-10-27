Man beaten to death in Rajshahi on suspicion of being Jubo League activist

A man was beaten to death by unidentified youths in Rajshahi city last night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Md Mim, 25, from Ramchandrapur, was reportedly abducted from Sagarpara around 7:45pm.

According to witnesses, the assailants suspected his involvement in Jubo League and Awami League politics and alleged participation in an attack on a student-led procession in Rajshahi on August 5.

Mim was reportedly taken to an undisclosed location near Panchavati, where he was brutally assaulted with hammers and iron rods.

Around 10:00 pm, the attackers left him at the entrance of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where bystanders rushed him to the emergency department.

Sankar K Biswas, in charge of RMCH's emergency department, confirmed Mim was brought in dead around 10:30pm.

"His body bore severe injury marks, including signs of extreme beating and stabbing. The body has been kept in the morgue," he added.

Tajmul Islam, investigation officer at Boalia Model Police Station, said that they were investigating the incident.

"We have heard that the deceased was a Jubo League activist," he said.

Sabina Yeasmin, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said four people had been detained and were being questioned.

Relatives of Mim and locals from his native Ramchandrapur area said that he was affiliated with local Jubo League leaders. They said Mim had gone into hiding following the fall of the Awami League-led government amid a student-led uprising on August 5, only recently returning home.