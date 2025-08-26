Man beaten to death over theft allegation in Mymensingh

A man was beaten to death for his alleged involvement in a theft incident in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Rana Mia, 35.

Quoting witnesses, Monsur Ahammad, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station, said Rana allegedly attempted to commit theft at Baitul Rahman Jame Mosque in Raymoni Dakshinpara area after he broke the lock of the mosque around 3:30am.

Locals caught Rana and started beating him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot, said the OC.

Police later recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The victim's younger brother, Rubel Mia, filed a murder case against unidentified persons with Trishal Police Station yesterday.

The OC said Rana was accused in several theft cases.