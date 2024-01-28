Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 11:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:07 AM

Crime & Justice

Man beaten to death over land dispute

Brother, nephews absconding
A man was beaten to death allegedly by his family members over a land dispute in Gazipur's Kaliakoir today.

Reza Saeed Al Mamun, 55, of Sajandhara village, was a teacher at Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Govt College in Chandra Trimor area, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Officer-in-Charge of Kaliakoir Police Station Abul Fazal Md Nasim.

His younger brother and two nephews have been absconding since the incident, he added.

This incident took place in Sajandhara village around 4:30pm.

The victim's daughter Sumaiya Shahreen said her father was working on the field next to the house in the afternoon when her uncle Mojibur and cousins ​​Suman and Sejan attacked him.

According to her, there had been a long-standing dispute over a piece of land between the two brothers.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College for autopsy.

The body bore multiple injury marks, said the OC. Legal action is underway over the incident, he added.

push notification