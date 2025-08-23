Man beaten to death in Noakhali; one held

Police have arrested an electrician in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali over the death of a man, who was beaten to death on suspension of theft on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 28, of Chakpara village in Sherpur Sadar upazila. He had been working with a contractor of Power Development Board (PDB) in Jahajmara union of Hatiya.

Quoting locals, AKM Azmol Huda, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station said, Lokman and his colleague, Mostafizur Rahman, 28, also from Sherpur, had completed work on a power supply line and took around 160 kg of leftover materials at a scrap shop at Asad Nagar Trimohoni of Charrahia village for selling those.

On Thursday evening, when Lokman and Mostafizur returned to the shop to confirm the weight, local electrician Md Tarek Aziz, 35, along with two accomplices, accused them of theft., the OC said.

The suspects then tied up Lokman and Mostafizur, verbally abused them, and beat them indiscriminately. He died on the spot, the police official said.

The injured Mostafizur filed a case against the three people with Hatiya Police Station last night.

The OC confirmed the arrest of the main accused, electrician Tarek, today.

"The arrested individual has confessed to the murder. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two accused," he told The Daily Star.

Following an autopsy at the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital, Lokman's body was handed over to his family yesterday afternoon and taken to Sherpur.

Speaking from hospital bed, Mostafizur said, "After we sold the leftover materials, Tarek claimed the goods were stolen. He tied our hands and beat us mercilessly. Lokman was hit on his back and body with an iron rod until he collapsed. More than two hundred people were standing there, watching the spectacle, but no one came forward to save us."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.