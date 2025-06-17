Man beaten to death in Narayanganj

A man was beaten to death by a group of locals, who suspected him of being a mugger, in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila early yesterday.

The incident took place around 2:30am in the Dakshin Lakkhankhola area, said Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station.

The identity of the deceased, believed to be around 30 years old, could not be confirmed immediately.

Police have detained two men -- Sohan, 30, and Sani, 25 -- both employees of a local fuel distribution company, for questioning in connection with the incident, said the OC.

Citing witnesses and primary investigation findings, OC Tariqul said some locals found the man hiding in a bush around 2:30am and began beating him up, suspecting him to be a mugger.

Responding to a call made through the 999 emergency helpline, a Bandar police team rescued the man and took him to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"We are working to identify the victim, and further legal procedures are underway," the OC added.