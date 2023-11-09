Man beaten to death in Magura

A man was beaten to death at Fulbari village in Magura's Mohammapur upazila, for alleged fish theft. However, his family claims Md Riaz Mollah, 30, was a Swechchhasebak Dal activist and died from injuries he sustained following an attack by a rival group.

The local union council chairman and his men beat him up, alleged the victim's father, Nizam Uddin.

He worked for Awami League leader Mattabar Kamruzzaman Jillu, who had a conflict with Nahata UP Chairman Toybur Rahman Torap.

Kamruzzaman said the chairman called Riaz to his house early yesterday and beat him up. When Riaz's situation worsened, he informed police.

Toybur denied this allegation. He said Riaz was caught stealing fish, and a mob beat him up for that.

Rahul Deb Ghosh, a doctor at Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, said Riaz died at the centre around 6:00am.

OC Md Borhan Ul Islam of Mohammadpur Police Station said Riaz was caught stealing fish from a pond early yesterday, and the locals beat him up.