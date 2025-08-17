Man beaten to death in Lalbagh

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in Dhaka's Lalbagh Shahidnagar area early today, police said.

The victim was identified as Tofiqul Islam, known as "Killer Babu" and "Tera Babu", said Mostafa Kamal Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalbagh Police Station.

Locals caught him around 3:30am near Shahidnagar Lohar Bridge and assaulted him, suspecting his involvement in criminal activities, the police official said.

Members of the Azimpur army camp were later informed and rescued him in a critically state. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 7:45am, the OC added.

"He was accused in eight to ten cases, including drug-related charges, filed with Lalbagh Police Station," he added.

The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.