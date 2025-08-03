Man ‘beaten to death’ in Khilgaon

A man was beaten to death by some members of security forces in the capital's Khilgaon Sipahibagh area yesterday, family members alleged.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam Molla, 43.

Police and family members said they brought him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Mugda General Hospital, but DMCH doctors declared him dead around 12:15pm.

Family members claimed Nazrul's body bore several injury marks.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Nazrul's uncle Kamal Hossain said that Nazrul, originally from Kalkini upazila in Madaripur, had been living in a rented apartment in Khilgaon's Sipahibagh area with his wife Aklima Begum and their two children. He ran a roadside stall there, selling puri and singara.

Kamal said Nazrul used to take drugs and sell them too, and had narcotics cases against him with Khilgaon Police Station.

"Around 11:00pm on Friday night, a team of army men entered Nazrul's home and beat him severely in front of his wife and children. They then took him and his wife to the Basabo camp. He was tortured there too," he alleged.

"By around 4:00am, Nazrul lost consciousness. Officers then gave his wife Tk 2,000 and told her to take him to Mugda General Hospital," he added.

Aklima then took her husband to Mugda Hospital. Later, with assistance from Khilgaon police, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

Nazrul's cousin Didar Hossain said some army men came to his brother's house and conducted a search. They beat him and later took him and his wife to the Basabo camp after midnight. A few hours later, they made Nazrul's wife take him to Mugda hospital.

At DMCH, another relative said, "Even if he had a case against him, is this how a person should be treated? They could have just arrested him. What will happen to his wife and children now?"

Contacted in the evening, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said they would comment after learning about the incident. However, they did not respond to further calls as of filing this report at 1:45am today.

Daud Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khilgaon Police Station, told The Daily Star they were informed of the death by the hospital authorities. "A police team visited the hospital. We have asked the deceased's wife to come to the police station so we can learn more about the incident," he said.

Asked about the allegation of torture, the OC said, "Once we speak to the wife and gather more information, I will be able to comment on the matter."

No case was filed as of filing this report at 1:45am today.