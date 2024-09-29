Man beaten to death in Dinajpur

On suspicion of stealing a fishing net, a group of youths allegedly beat a man to death in a village of Dinajpur Sadar upazila on Friday, said police.

The deceased is Tahidul Rahman, 40, of Sahedganj Hatkhola village under the upazila.

Citing relatives and witnesses, police said around 11.00am on Friday, five to six youths went to Tahidul's house and accused him of stealing a fishing net. Then the group forcibly took Tahidul to a nearby bamboo orchard in the village.

They tied him up and kept beating and torturing him for a couple of hours. After Tahidul fainted due to the torture, the gang took him to a local doctor for treatment.

After Tahidul regained consciousness, the torturers dropped him back home at around 4:30pm. Tahidul's blind mother was at home then. After some time, when he was not responding to his mother's calls, she went towards him and found out her son's numb body as he was lying on the floor lifeless.

His mother started screaming, and then locals arrived there and found Tahidul dead at around 7:30pm. Being informed, police went there and recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Tahidul's body was full of torture marks, said police.

Shahinul Islam, a cousin of Tahidul, filed a murder case with Dinajpur Sadar Police Station accusing five individuals in this connection.

Police did not disclose the names of the accused for the sake of investigation. OC Farid Hossain of the police station said an investigation was ongoing in this regard.