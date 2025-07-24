Man beaten to death in Demra

A man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft in Dhaka's Demra area yesterday.

Quoting locals, Demra Police Station Sub-inspector Kakon Mia said the man, still unidentified, was caught and beaten while allegedly trying to steal construction materials from an under-construction building near Shapla Chattar around 10:00am.

A police team rescued the unconscious man and took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 1:00pm, he added.

The police official said the man, aged around 25, was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.