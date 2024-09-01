Man beaten to death at CMCH

Another body recovered from Ctg canal

A man was beaten to death at Chattogram Medical College Hospital today over suspicion of having stolen a mobile phone.

The incident took place on the third floor of CMCH in the morning, said Sontosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station, adding that identity of the victim could not be known immediately.

"Suspecting him of stealing a mobile phone from the floor, a mob, including patients and visitors, apprehended and beat him up severely, leaving him critically injured," the OC said.

Later, on-duty doctors declared him dead after he was taken to the emergency department of CMCH, he added.

Meanwhile, body of an unidentified person, aged around 20, was recovered from a canal in Mirzapole area of the port city around 4:30pm today, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"On information, we recovered the body and sent it to CMCH morgue for autopsy. We are trying to confirm his identity," said Nurul Islam, a sub-inspector of Panchlaish Police Station.

He said the deceased was likely killed following an altercation with others. Police detained one person in this connection, while filing of a case is underway, he added.