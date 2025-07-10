Man beaten to death in broad daylight near Mitford

A man was beaten to death in broad daylight allegedly by his rivals near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in Dhaka yesterday.

The victim, Sohag, 35, a resident of Keraniganj, was a trader of used copper and aluminium wires in the Mitford area.

Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed the incident and said police are investigating the motive and working to identify those involved.

Police sources said the attack stemmed from a feud over control of the wire business in the area. Sohag's group had a long-standing dispute with another group.

Around 5:00pm yesterday, 8 to 10 individuals from the rival group attacked Sohag, beating him severely before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to the hospital's emergency unit, where doctors declared him dead.

Chawkbazar police detained a suspect from the scene in this connection and handed him over to Kotwali Police Station, said Abul Khair, inspector (investigation) of Chawkbazar Police Station.

Fazlul Haque, assistant commissioner (Kotwali zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told The Daily Star that the attackers are believed to have struck Sohag on the head with bricks.