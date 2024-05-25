Man beaten to death in benapole

A man was beaten to death and his brother injured allegedly by a local union parishad member and his supporters in Jashore yesterday.

The incident happened at Kanyadaho village in Sharsha upazila following previous enmity, said police.

Police arrested the UP member, Hasan, 35, and his accomplices Taj Uddin, 40, and Kamruzzaman, 36.

Around 10-12 people led by Hasan attacked Saiful Islam Mukul and his brother Shariful Islam in the morning, said Sharsha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Moniruzzaman.

They beat the two leaving them seriously injured, said the OC.

The victims were admitted to Jashore General Hospital where Saiful succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

The victims' mother filed a case with the police station.

Police are trying to arrest others involved in the attack, said the OC.