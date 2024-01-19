Man beaten to death in B’baria

A man was beaten to death allegedly by some neighbours on suspicion of stealing a tube well in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday night.

Zahidul Islam Porosh, 21, of Noagaon village in the upazila died while he was undergoing treatment at Brahmanbaria General Hospital, said Mohammad Emranul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station.

The victim's family alleged that a tube well was stolen from their neighbour Alamgir Mia's house two days ago. Suspecting that Zahidul was involved in the theft, some neighbours beat him up.

The body has been sent for autopsy. The OC said they are investigating the incident.