Man arrested for stabbing wife to death

A man was arrested yesterday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila.

The arrestee, Haque Mia, 53, of the upazila's Mukundi area, was sent to jail via a court order.

At the same time, police recovered the body of his wife, Jahanara Begum, 45, and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy.

Police said Haque has been in jail for several years in a robbery case. He got out on bail a few months ago. Since his release, he has been suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair in his absence.

Early yesterday, the couple got into a fight over the matter, and at one point, Haque stabbed Jahanara to death with a knife.

Hearing her screams, neighbours apprehended Haque and handed him over to the police.

Araihazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahsan Ullah said that a murder case was registered in this connection.

