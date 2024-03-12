Man arrested for raping 2 girls in Narayanganj

A man was arrested in Sylhet for raping two girls aged 8 and 10 in Narayanganj Sadar upazila, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said today.

The arrestee, Shipon Ahmmed, 34, of Syedpur area under Gognagar union parishad of Narayanganj, is an accused in a case filed over the rape, said Al Mamun Shikder, Superintendent of Police of PBI, Narayanganaj, in a press briefing at his office.

He was arrested from a village in Sylhet's Kadamtali area on Sunday, the same day the case was filed against him. He was remanded to PBI custody for one day.

On February 8, Shipon called the girls, who are his neighbours, to his Syedpur home and raped them. When the girls told their parents about the incident, some influential locals tried to cover it up.

In the meantime, the accused managed to flee, SP Shikder said, according to the case documents and initial investigation.

"On March 10, the father of one of the victims filed a case with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

"PBI took over the investigation of the case on its initiative and arrested the accused from Sylhet within 24 hours. The two girls also gave their statements before the magistrate on the same day [Monday]."

The PBI official also said the accused has links with local influential people and threatened to kill the girls if the victims' families filed any case about the incident.

PBI is working to identify the people who helped the accused escape, and they will be arrested soon, the police official added.