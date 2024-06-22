Man arrested for rape of teen

Police have arrested a man on charges of raping a teenage girl in Moulvibazar.

A Moulvibazar court sent Furkan Ali, 35, who was arrested on Friday afternoon, to jail today, said Md Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station.

The mother of the 14-year-old girl filed a case with Kulaura Police Station against Furkan, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver. She alleged that Furkan, who met her daughter on a road in front of their house on Thursday afternoon, took her to his house and raped her there that night.

On Friday afternoon, locals handed Furkan over to the police when he tried to leave the girl, who had fallen ill, in a secluded place in Tilagaon union.