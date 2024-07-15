Man arrested for rape

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Netrakona early yesterday on the charge of raping a schoolgirl.

A Netrakona court subsequently sent Ujjol Mia from Paboi village in Mohanganj to jail, police said.

The girl's mother had lodged a rape case with Mohanganj Police Station on Saturday.

Quoting the case statement, Md Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the girl, a fifth-grader, returned home from school on Wednesday afternoon.

As she was home alone, Ujjol entered the house and raped her. When the girl started screaming, Ujjol fled the scene, threatening her not to disclose the matter.

The girl was taken to Netrakona General Hospital for a medical test, said the OC.