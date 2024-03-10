Man arrested over rape of 11-year-old madrasa girl

Police arrested a man for allegedly raping 11-year-old madrasa girl in Brahmanbaria's Bancharampur upazila today.

The accused, Faruk Miah, 40, was arrested from Kalur Moor area of Bhurbhuria village after the victim's mother filed a rape case with Bancharampur Police Station yesterday, said Mohammad Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

He was sent to jail by a court around noon, the OC told our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

According to the case statement, on February 25, the girl left her home to go to her friend's grandmother's house. On the way, when she met Faruq, a resident of the same village, the girl told him that she had lost her way.

Faruk took the victim to a cornfield promising to show her the way to the relative's house. Faruq later raped her there, added the case statement.