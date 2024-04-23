Man arrested over rape of 11-year-old girl in Jashore

Police today arrested a man for raping a 11-year-old girl in Chowgacha upazila in Jashore last night.

Robiul Islam, 40, was arrested from a shelter house project early today.

The victim's father filed a rape case with Chowgacha Police Station today, said Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the case statement, Robiul resides in the same shelter project area next to the victim's house. The girl and Robiul's wife were sleeping on the balcony of Robiul's house last night.

Robiul summoned the girl inside the house late last night, and raped her.

After returning home, the girl told her parents about the incident. Robiul was later detained by the girl's parents and their neighbours.

On information, police took Rabiul into custody from the shelter house early today.

He was later sent to jail by a court this afternoon, the OC told our Benapole correspondent.

The girl was admitted to Chowgacha Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.