Man arrested over killing 3-year-old daughter in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place last night in Konarpara area of Ward no. 9 under Jaliapalong union

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his three-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a canal in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place last night in Konarpara area of Ward no. 9 under Jaliapalong union, said Durjoy Sarker, sub-inspector of Inani Police Outpost.

The victim was identified as Kaniz Fatema, daughter of Aman Ullah, 32, a resident of the same area.

Quoting the child's mother, Josna Akter, SI Durjoy said she had gone to a neighboring house for work around 8:30pm yesterday when her other children rushed to inform her that their father was beating them with an iron rod and driving them out of the house.

When she hurried back, she found the lifeless body of her daughter, the police official quoted the woman as saying.

As Josna ran to call for help, her husband allegedly took the opportunity to throw the body in a nearby canal and then hid under the bed.

Locals, noticing bloodstains, searched the area and recovered the child's body from the canal, said SI Durjoy.

Josna told police that her husband was a habitual drug abuser and had previously served jail time in a murder case.

Fearing for their safety, she used to hide sharp objects like knives and machetes in the house.

On information, police recovered the child's body around 10:00pm yesterday and arrested the alleged killer at the same time, said SI Durjoy.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

The father is now in custody, and further legal action is underway, SI Durjoy added.